Durban: Win tickets to The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids

This limited arena concert series will be a unique opportunity for Davids’ fans to hear her critically acclaimed voice in an arena setting with theatrical production designed especially for the venue.

Belinda Davids will bring her Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All to The Globe at Suncoast from 27th to 29th December.

The two-hour production will fill fans with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes them on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘How Will I Know’, ‘One Moment in Time’, ‘I Have Nothing’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’, ‘Greatest Love of All’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘Queen of the Night’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more.

Tickets for The Globe at Suncoast are available from Ticketpros.co.za

Note: This performance is not associated with the estate of Whitney Houston.