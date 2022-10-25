DURBAN: Win tickets to The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show tribute concert is set to return to Durban for its first local shows in four years, coming to The Globe at Suncoast this month, 21-24 December 2022.

The show will be lead by long-time star and Johannesburg local Dantanio in the role of Jackson, with a host of international musicians and dancers alongside, performing live renditions of all Jackson’s biggest hits including Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, Bad, Beat It, Black or White, Jam, Remember the Time, Human Nature, Man in the Mirror and more.

Tickets are available now from Ticketpro or more information is available at mjhistoryshow.com..

