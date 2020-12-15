Get into the holiday spirit: Win a fabulous hamper from J.C. Le Roux

KeDezemba Boss and we’re sure you’re ready to relax and unwind, even if it’s safely at home. To help you get into holiday spirit, IOL and J.C. Le Roux are giving away 10 fabulous hampers, which includes their new ready-to-drink range of 250ml slimline cans. Each hamper includes the following: 2x J.C. Le Roux flute glasses

1x J.C. Le Roux cooler bag

1x 6 pack J.C. Le Roux Apple Blossom & Zesty Citrus

1x 6 pack J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette Light The House of J.C. Le Roux’s ready-to-drink range of 250ml slimline cans provides South Africans with more ways to enjoy sparkling wine and celebrate when the occasion calls for it. Nicola Coubrough, J.C. Le Roux marketing manager, says the range – available in two flavours, Apple Blossom and Zesty citrus, and La Fleurette Light – inspires a spirit of spontaneity.

“The cans are so convenient and light weight, you really can enjoy them just about anywhere.

“The new packaging also allows you to make an occasion out of anything, anytime, just ‘cause you can’.”

She adds that the new flavour variants in its new canned range have been crafted with the brand’s fun-loving and optimistic sparkling consumers in mind.

“The Apple Blossom and Zesty Citrus variants have been carefully blended to produce refreshing, invigorating citrus and fresh flavours with a delicate floral undertone for a sparkling finish.

“There has also been a growing demand for sparkling wines that are lower in alcohol, which is why we are introducing the La Fleurette Light.

“It is a combination of fruity cherries, raspberry sorbet and candy floss notes that dance on the palate and deliver a crisp after taste.”

Coubrough explains that the new cans range symbolises a massive leap forward in how South Africans will perceive and enjoy sparkling wines.

“It really encourages all sparkling wine lovers to pop bubbly more often, inspiring excitement and encouraging every-day celebrations.

“In addition, the price is also extremely attractive and will make sparkling wine even more accessible to consumers to enjoy.”

Both variants will be sold in 6-packs by leading retailers and liquor outlets for only R89.99.

* To enter and stand a chance of winning 1 x 10 J.C. Le Roux Hampers, subscribe to any of IOL’s newsletters and send your confirmation email to [email protected]

