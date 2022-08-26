International Bacon Day: Win a limited edition Eskort hamper to the value of R3 000

As South Africa’s best-loved bacon brand, Eskort is the hero of mornings and breakfast tables around the country. And this month, Eskort is giving one lucky reader yet another reason to fall in love with their mornings again by offering you the chance to win a limited edition, jam-packed Eskort hamper bursting with delicious products to the value of R3 000.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hamper contains: Eskort products

Apron

Air fryer Nothing beats the savoury flavour and satisfying crunch of SA’s best loved bacon, Eskort. Founded in 1917 by a small group of meat lovers in the small town of Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, Eskort has been producing award-winning bacon for over 105 years, setting the gold standard for taste, stringent quality control and sustainable environmental practices.

Story continues below Advertisement

Today, Eskort remains the country’s leading pork producer and the only brand to offer nine different cuts of bacon to tempt any taste and culinary need – all of which are available at your nearest Eskort retail store. The range includes Bacon Cutts, Streaky Bacon, Round Cut Bacon, Shoulder Bacon, Back Bacon, Lean Diced Bacon, Diced Bacon, Braai Bacon, and Minced Bacon. As if its unmatched taste and versatility isn’t enough, bacon is also extremely nutritious, giving your body a welcome boost for the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eaten as part of a healthy, balanced diet, bacon can provide your family with a wealth of brain-boosting nutrients such as choline, amino acids and selenium, which play a role in brain development, memory, learning and mood control. Just three slices of bacon also contain around 12g of high-quality protein or around 25% of an adult’s recommended daily allowance for supporting healthy bones and muscles. Likewise, three slices of bacon can also provide 6.6% of your daily potassium, which helps to regulate your heartbeat and nerve signals.

Story continues below Advertisement

With these amazing benefits in mind, Eskort bacon is the perfect addition to your breakfast! To enter the competition, all you have to do is share your craziest, wackiest and funniest stories about your worst morning, and tell us how bacon could have made your morning better. We’ll then select one lucky winner. Good luck!

Competition closes September 2, 2022. Copy and paste the form below and email to: [email protected] First name:

Last name: Contact number: Email address:

Address during day time to take delivery: Tell us about your worst morning and how bacon could have made it better? Yes

No Would you like to receive information and special deals from our partners?