Kurt Darren, Robbie Wessels and Will Linley headline acts at Piekniek en Musiek 2023

Music fans are counting down the weeks until the last Piekniek en Musiek concert of 2023. The headline acts are confirmed with Kurt Darren, Robbie Wessels and Will Linley. Confirmed for 19 November, at Nederburg Estate in Paarl, the show will also feature the popular Me and Mr Green as well as The Betsies. Popular TV and radio personality Tracey Lange is the MC.

Piekniek en Musiek - Nederburg Sessions is the much-loved outdoor picnic experience, featuring popular music artists, and is known for selling out show-after-show. The concerts take place at the picturesque Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl and offer gorgeous lawns and shady trees for a sublime afternoon picnic music experience. The venue also offers a jungle-gym area to make the experience even better for families looking to enjoy an afternoon outdoors. Kurt Darren is one of the most successful recording artists in South Africa with number one hits including Kaptein (Span Die Seile), Meisie Meisie, and Oh My Soul.

Robbie Wessels is the in-demand, top-charting star with hits including Leuloop, Mpe Di Hoener, Bobjan and i Babalasie.

Will Linley is the viral TikTok sensation with 5 number one hits including Miss Me (When You’re Gone), Tough (The Girls Song), Last Call, and Wrong Time. He performed in London this year, opening for P!NK and Gwen Stefani.

The Betsies were recently featured on Apple TV+’s reality series My Kind Of Country. Tickets from R275 at www.ticketmaster.co.za. Children 12 and younger only R150 each.