Stand a chance of winning R1,500 to help pursue your passion, compliments of Drostdy Hof

Drostdy Hof, known for its expertly blended wines, is proud to announce a fresh new look that welcomes everyone and every occasion. With a focus on diversity and inclusivity, the updated packaging reflects the range of flavours and blends inside, appealing to a wide range of people, occasions, spaces, and places where the range of blends can be enjoyed.

“At Drostdy Hof, we believe that blends are better, both in wine and life, and make life interesting and more enjoyable for all. "We continue to drive this belief in everything we do, including our new- look packaging, ensuring that every interaction consumers have with Drostdy Hof is welcoming and enjoyed by all, wherever they are," said Claire Niehaus, Brand Manager of Drostdy Hof. The range of expertly blended Drostdy Hof wines is available in various formats, including 750-ml bottles, 5-litre bag-in-box, 3-litre bag-in-box, and the new 1-litre Tetra packs, making it convenient for consumers to enjoy their favourite Drostdy Hof blend in any setting.

From the crisp and refreshing Light Dry White or Dry White Grand Cru, ideal for summer picnics or an outdoor lunch, or the full-bodied and rich Adelpracht Late Harvest for sundowners, to the smooth medium-dry red Claret at a braai or around the fireplace in winter. The Natural Sweet range, comprising Natural Sweet Red, Rosé, and White, appeals to a softer, sweeter palate and is ideal for a night out with friends or a dinner party at home. With Drostdy Hof’s vast range of expertly blended wines, everyone is welcome, and everyone is able to find a blend to suit their individual tastes, personalities, and occasions.

The Drostdy Hof expertly blended range of wines are available at leading retailers nationwide. To learn more, follow Drostdy Hof on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and look out for the hashtags #DrostdyHof; #ExpertlyBlended; #WelcomeToOurBlend WIN! WIN! WIN!

Drostdy Hof is passionate about expertly blended wines. And because everyone is welcome at Drostdy Hof, whatever your interests or passions, they are giving six readers a chance to win a contribution to the value of R1,500 each to be used to study any course, learn any skill or purchase any equipment to help pursue their passion. The prize also includes 1x mixed case of Drostdy Hof wine (2x bottles Drostdy Hof Adelpracht; 2x bottles Drostdy Hof Claret; 2x bottles Drostdy Hof Light Dry White)