Stand a chance to win an Epson EH-TW7400 Projector worth R47 000. Watch the Fifa World Cup in style with the Epson EH-TW7400 Projector.

The Fifa World Cup 2022 is under way and unfortunately, it is not possible for all of us to attend the global spectacle in Qatar, and if you weren’t able to secure a ticket to the stadiums, don’t worry because Epson has got your back. IOL and Epson are giving you the chance to experience every match of this year’s World Cup like you were there in person with the Epson EH-TW7400. Create the ultimate home cinema experience with the cutting edge TW7400 4K Pro UHD projector and invite your friends over to create that stadium vibe and buzz. Enjoy the big screen experience at home with this projector featuring sharp images, and an incredibly high contrast ratio, all with great connectivity and easy set-up.

Some the projectors feature include: 4K PRO-UHD Resolution

White and Colour Brightness at 2 400 lumens

Flexible Installation with Optical Lens Shift

Impressive 3D Image Quality

Flexible Conversion from 2D to 3D

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Bring the movie theatre experience home with this 4K PRO-UHD1, HDR-capable projector, utilising Epson’s 3LCD technology. Amazing picture quality for the ultimate home cinema experience. Enjoy the big screen experience at home with access to the latest 4K content with this affordable home cinema projector featuring sharp images, and an incredibly high contrast ratio, all with great connectivity and easy set-up.

Size matters Make your home centre stage for all the action with Epson’s home projectors. Transform the everyday, whether you’re catching your favourite sports, watching a classic movie, streaming a box set or playing the latest game. You can capture everyone’s attention with an impressive 300” display and bring family and friends together to experience those memorable moments.

Epson 4K PRO-UHD

Delivers an amazing 4K UHD experience with advanced pixel-shifting, resolution-enhancement technology1. Epson 4K PRO-UHD is not just a resolution specification but rather encompasses all of the factors impacting image performance, including colour and white brightness, contrast, HDR10, colour processing, as well as the capability of receiving, processing and projecting 4K content. High dynamic range

High dynamic range presents the optimal visual experience by increasing the contrast ratio to deliver a far greater range between the darkest and lightest areas of the screen. It gives images more depth and allows you to see incredible detail that’s previously not been possible. But that’s not all; it enriches colours which makes images feel more natural yet intense, and ultimately, more immersive. With HDR support, you can now take advantage of the latest HDR content available. High Colour Light Output

White brightness alone cannot bring the true colours you see every day to life. That’s why the 3LCD technology found in Epson’s projectors delivers an equally high White and Colour Light Output (CLO). Why settle for a dull, washed out and lifeless screen? Experience vivid and lifelike images with Epson’s projectors. 3LCD technology - no rainbow effect Avoid the rainbow effect with Epson's projectors that use three individual LCD chips to simultaneously project red, green, and blue light.

In contrast, projectors with 1-chip DLP technology use a rotating wheel to project colours sequentially. Instead of a crisp edge, some viewers can experience the rainbow effect - a distracting and unnatural colour fringe. Ultra-wide colour gamut The ultra-wide colour gamut increases the range of lifelike colour, while the high contrast ratio delivers deep blacks for defined detail in the shadows.

Smoother fast-moving action Even in the fastest action scenes frame interpolation and Detail Enhancement ensure motion pictures are sharp and smooth. Reducing motion blur in fast-moving scenes, frame interpolation technology inserts new frames between the original ones. As a result, blurring is suppressed and moving images look much smoother and sharper.

Flexible positioning and features for a true cinema experience at home. Looking for flexibility when it comes to installation? Ours is quick and simple thanks to a premium optical zoom ratio, and lens shift capabilities: up to ±96.3 percent on the vertical axis and up to ±47.1 percent on the horizontal axis. What’s more, the motorised zoom, focus and lens shift can store up to 10 different positions, letting you easily switch between different aspect ratios at the touch of a button.

The high-quality optical zoom also makes it possible to use shorter cables, keeping any possible signal degradation to a minimum. In addition, this projector can be calibrated to professional ISF standards for greater control. Enjoy up to seven years of entertainment2 With up to 5 000 hours lifetime on the lamps2, you could watch a movie every day for the next seven years without having to replace them. Epson projectors are known for their reliability, so you don’t have to worry about missing a minute of your favourite film, game or programme.

4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode. Based on watching an average 1 hour 45 minutes film every day and the lamp set in Eco mode. Key Features

4K PRO-UHD1 for crisp, clear images: 4K-enhanced, Full HD, UHD BD and HDR support

Smooth, fast-moving action: Frame interpolation and Detail Enhancement

Watch a movie a day for 7 years: 5 000 hours lamp life in Eco mode

Fully motorised optics: Powered zoom, focus and lens shift

Wide lens shift: Vertical ±96.3% and horizontal ±47.1% Tech Specs Product features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice. WIN! WIN! WIN!

Stand a chance to win this amazing Epson projector worth R47 000 by entering below. Don’t forget to also follow Epson on Instagram. Competition closes at midnight on December 14, 2022 and the winner will be notified on December 15, 2022.

The competition is open to all South Africans over the age of 18 – participants must reside in South Africa. Prize cannot be exchanged for cash. The judges decision is final. Winners will randomly be selected through our system and verified by IOL. Entries will only be considered via the entry mechanism displayed below on IOL.