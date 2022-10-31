Stand a chance to win double tickets to Pro Beach Tour valued at R450 each

Winning the Beach Pro Tour is one of the highest honours in international beach volleyball, with only the World Championships and the Olympic Beach Volleyball tournaments considered to be more prestigious.

On the 2-6 November 2022, The Grand Parade in the Cape Town CBD will come to life for a beach volleyball and lifestyle festival!

The heroes of international Beach Volleyball worldwide will be in Cape Town next week, amongst them World Champions, with the matches being broadcast live worldwide to millions of fans. Volleyball has a global audience of 480 million.

Music and entertainment will form part of the festival atmosphere, with Heart FM and other DJs keeping the party going after the volleyball action is finished for the day. A range of food and drink offerings will ensure the party is fuelled, and the vibe will be fun and full of energy.

Complete the entry form below to win a set of double tickets to the final event on Sunday: