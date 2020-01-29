Tanqueray gin to add a touch of African Luxury to this year's Sun Met









Tanqueray gin to add a touch of African Luxury to this year's Sun Met. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle and Tanqueray, the world’s most prestigious gin, are giving away 5 sets of double tickets to the 2020 Sun Met taking place at the Kenilworth Racecourse this Saturday, February 1. The countdown has become to one of South Africa’s most anticipated horseracing events, the Sun Met. This Saturday fashionistas and punters will gather at Kenilworth racecourse for a day filled with outrageous fashion, music and culinary delights. The world’s most prestigious gin, Tanqueray, is the official gin partner for Africa’s richest race day. What better way to cool down in the Cape Town February heat than with a cold glass of gin with your favourite mixer.

Tanqueray gin. Picture: Supplied

Tanqueray will be supporting the event for the first time, marking the increasing recognition and respect for world-class horse racing entertainment, and equestrian-inspired elegance like you've never seen before!

Under the theme African Luxury: Visionaries, the event combines high-end fashion with world-class entertainment – both on and off the race track.

Inspired by forward-thinkers and creativity, the theme for the 2020 edition of The Sun Met is a celebration of luxury with racing enthusiasts and fashionistas expected to evolve imagination on Race Day.

Tanqueray has celebrated and supported creativity and innovation, and the brand’s collaboration with the Sun Met ushers in a modern era of artistic exploration.

As a brand that is rooted in entertainment and the arts it was a natural extension to partner with Africa’s Richest Race Day to build a united group of some of the best innovators that all have a long-found passion for Tanqueray’s masterful blend of timeless style, sophistication and creativity.

GIVEAWAY

5 x Double set of tickets to Saturday's Sun Met are up for grabs. Check out our Facebook page for competition details.

Competition closes on Friday 9am. For Cape Town readers only.



