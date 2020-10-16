Win 1 of 3 Angostura Rock Shandy kits valued at R700 each

An iconic recipe; the Angostura Rock Shandy is the first choice in South African restaurants, country clubs and cocktail bars; and an ambassador for modern home entertaining. Home entertaining is the buzz word for 2020. For obvious reasons, more people are embracing the entertaining-at-home trend and the drinks industry has answered in kind with prebatched cocktails, ready-made drinks and cocktail kits to facilitate at-home imbibing. But since the early days of its conception, the Angostura Rock Shandy has always been the go-to drink for company. Effortless and appetising, mixing it is easy when you consider that it is a three-ingredient classic that can be made in mere minutes.

All it takes is equal parts lemonade and soda over ice with a few generous dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters to taste… and it’s those essential dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters that make it the ultimate summer refreshment.

Of course, when entertaining a group, it’s by far the easiest cocktail to whip up as a batch for the whole gang. Which is where the Lazy Rock Shandy comes in hand, because why spend your day mixing individual drinks when you can make a jug that will last hours (or maybe not)?

ANGOSTURA LAZY ROCK SHANDY

Ingredients

Ice

1 part soda water

1 part lemonade

12 – 16 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Lime or Lemon wedge

Method

In your Lazy Rock Shandy Jug filled with ice, add one-part soda water and one-part lemonade.

Top with dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters and garnish with a few lime or lemon wedges.

WIN! WIN!

Now you can win one of three Angostura Lazy Rock Shandy Kits, which includes your very own Angostura rock shandy jug, a bottle of Angostura Aromatic bitters, other ingredients you’ll need, as well as an Angostura, coasters, magnet and swizzle stick valued at R700 each.

The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa.

No one under the age of 18 is allowed to enter.

The competition ends Saturday, October 24, 2020.

