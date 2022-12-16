Win 1 of 3 ‘Avatar: The Way of The Water’ hampers

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep one another safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

Story continues below Advertisement

The screenplay is by James Cameron and Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The story is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opens on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in cinemas across the country. Ticket sales are open. What can you win?

‘The Avatar: The Way of Water’ hamper, worth R1 000, contains a branded stainless steel drink bottle, a travel bag, a liquid double-wall cup, a wireless charging pad, a keychain and some stickers. The images below are for reference only (the final product may vary). To stand a chance of winning one of three branded Avatar: The Way of Water hampers, enter below: a Rafflecopter giveaway Please note, the competition closes December 22, 2022, and is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only.

Story continues below Advertisement

Terms and conditions apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email.

Story continues below Advertisement