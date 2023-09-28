Win 1 of 4 double tickets to Jazzart’s 50th Dance Celebration Festival - Cape Town only

Dance enthusiasts, art and theatre lovers and anyone looking for a moving experience that can suspend reality and transport them to a world of exceptional creativity transcending time and space, gather round for South Africa’s leading contemporary dance theatre company. Jazzart Dance Theatre turns 50 this year and will honour the occasion with a dazzling expression of love, life, and the joy of dance at its home – the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

The ’50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival’ is an exciting, stimulating and thoroughly celebratory programme, elevating and honouring the life-changing impact and longevity of contemporary dance in South Africa. The festival will showcase an exciting host of national and international guest companies and artists, featuring Jazzart’s young, energetic and ambitious students and professional company of dancers, along with specially invited guests from around the country. The Jazzart Festival of Dance is a two-week mixed bill of performances.

In week 1 Jazzart’s celebrated alumni Sifiso Kweyama, Celeste Botha, Elvis Sibeko and Shaun Oelf showcase works alongside multiple award-winning artists Vincent Mantsoe and Gregory Maqoma. They are joined by South African dance legend Sylvia Glasser and Moving into Dance which shares an historic legacy with Jazzart, being one of South Africa’s longest standing contemporary dance companies. The programme includes short works created by graduates of Jazzart and an exciting offering from the unique partnership between Jazzart & Unmute Dance Theatre featuring a work by Andile Vellem and Yaseen Manuel.

From the top: Abigail Overmeyer, Savannah Petrus, Chesney Stanfield. Picture: Supplied Week 2 of the festival will feature an exciting new collaboration between Jazzart, Cape Town Opera, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and the Phoenix Dance Theatre featuring the new, critically acclaimed 5-star production of ‘Requiem: Journeys of the Soul,’ which has been choreographed and directed by Jazzart’s Artistic Director, Dane Hurst, with music by Mozart and Neo Muyanga.

The festival takes place from October 5 - October 14, 2023. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.computicket.com/

