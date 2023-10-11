Win 1 of 4 J.C. Le Roux hampers valued at R1,500 each

J.C. Le Roux is excited to give consumers even more to celebrate with the launch of two elegant new offerings within their ready-to-drink range of 250ml slimline cans: J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine and J.C. Le Roux Sauvignon Blanc, joined by the sophisticated new look of J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette. At The House of J.C. Le Roux, South Africa’s first dedicated sparkling wine cellar, celebrating in style is always just a pop away, and this stylish and convenient packaging provides bubbly lovers with more ways to enjoy their favourite sparkling wine and celebrate when the occasion calls for it – whether you’re at a picnic or dinner party with friends or enjoying sundowners with the girls and want to enjoy a glass of bubbly without opening an entire bottle.

Nicola Jansen, J.C. Le Roux Marketing Manager, says, “Ever since its founding in 1704, the House of J.C. Le Roux has been the leading sparkling wine producer, and at the forefront of innovation in the industry. “The J.C. Le Roux range of 250ml slimline cans caters to the growing demand for convenience, allowing all sparkling wine lovers to conveniently enjoy their favourite J.C. Le Roux bubbly. “After all, there is so much to celebrate, and J.C. Le Roux now has an offering to suit any occasion any time and anywhere”.

The same trusted and loved J.C. Le Roux variants that are now packaged and launched in a convenient can format include the J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine - an aromatic offering with flavours of white peaches, stone-fruit and apples; and the J.C. Le Roux Sauvignon Blanc, which is similar to the original Sauvignon Blanc and has delicate aromas of tropical fruit including passion fruit and sweet lemon. The J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette is an existing favourite amongst bubbly lovers with its unforgettable notes of cherry, raspberry sorbet and touch of candy floss but now boasts an elegant new look on the outside to match the same deliciously sparkling taste on the inside. The J.C. Le Roux range of 250ml slimline cans is available at leading retailers nationwide for only R94.99 per 6-pack, and can also be purchased online: https://store.jcleroux.co.za/collections/single-serve-cans/?items=41757739090081:1

WIN! WIN! WIN! Four lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a J.C. Le Roux hamper valued at R1,500 each. Each hamper contains: