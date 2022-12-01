Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Win 1 of 5 Catrice – Summer Glow hampers worth R500 each

Published 1h ago

Share

Summer and a full beat can sometimes be a hassle and struggle with the sun and humidity.

So there’s no denying that when it comes to summer, less make-up is more, but that should not compromise the summer glow.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, achieve the perfect glowing and radiant look with the best recommended Catrice products that will ensure you look luminous and vibrant this summer.

Exfoliate your skin with the Catrice Glow Overnight AHA Treatment serum to prepare your skin for the morning glow.

Pair the Catrice Liquid Shadow Waterproof with the Catrice Kohl Kajal Waterproof for the perfect eye pop and shimmer.

The next step to your look would be moisturising your lips with any Catrice Powerfull 5 Liquid Lip Balms for the perfect shiny and nourished lip finish.

Finish your look off by setting your look with the Catrice Shake fix and glow spray for the perfect shimmer.

Five products only and voilà! you’re ready for your summer glow. Picture: Supplied

Five products only and voilà! you’re ready for your summer glow.

Story continues below Advertisement

WIN! WIN! WIN!

Five lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a Catrice – Summer Glow hamper worth R500 each.

Competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Competition closes December 9, 2022.

Enter below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Related Topics:

health and beauty productSelf-Care

Share