Win 1 of 5 Catrice – Summer Glow hampers worth R500 each

Summer and a full beat can sometimes be a hassle and struggle with the sun and humidity. So there’s no denying that when it comes to summer, less make-up is more, but that should not compromise the summer glow.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, achieve the perfect glowing and radiant look with the best recommended Catrice products that will ensure you look luminous and vibrant this summer. Exfoliate your skin with the Catrice Glow Overnight AHA Treatment serum to prepare your skin for the morning glow. Pair the Catrice Liquid Shadow Waterproof with the Catrice Kohl Kajal Waterproof for the perfect eye pop and shimmer.

The next step to your look would be moisturising your lips with any Catrice Powerfull 5 Liquid Lip Balms for the perfect shiny and nourished lip finish. Finish your look off by setting your look with the Catrice Shake fix and glow spray for the perfect shimmer. Five products only and voilà! you’re ready for your summer glow. Picture: Supplied Five products only and voilà! you’re ready for your summer glow.

Story continues below Advertisement

WIN! WIN! WIN! Five lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a Catrice – Summer Glow hamper worth R500 each. Competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement