Win 1 of 5 copies of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s best-seller ‘She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement’

This book has been adapted into the movie, "She Said", which was released on Friday.

For context, on October 5, 2017, Kantor and Twohey from “The New York Times” revealed substantial allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of three decades of sexually harassing actresses, female production assistants, temps and other employees at Miramax and The Weinstein Company. The allegations served as a catalyst for the burgeoning #MeToo movement and eventually resulted in Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment. The biographical drama, directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, follows the New York Times investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, respectively, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, and Samantha Morton co-star, with Ashley Judd appearing as herself.

