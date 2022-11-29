Win 1 of 5 pairs of tickets to watch Veronica Fusaro perform at On The Lawn – Joburg only

Hailing from Switzerland, musician Veronica Fusaro will be in South Africa for a performance at On The Lawn this December. Fusaro being booked for On The Lawn festival all happened by coincidence after her manager was in London where he met the festivals’ line-up booker, who happened to be looking for someone to perform at the festival.

Set to take place at the Marks Park on Saturday December 3, 2022, the event will be an afternoon filled with fun and music from local and international acts. The line-up includes Matthew Mole, Neon Dreams from Canada, Desmond & The Tutus and Will Linley. Fusaro, ahead of her debut album, has released a new single “Summer Lightning” and has a catalogue of hits.

“I am very excited to come to South Africa for the first time in my life!

‘I am most excited about just being able to experience and see Joburg, and also just very much looking forward to the gig and meeting the other artists. “The line-up looks great, can’t wait to listen to some live performances,” shared Fusaro. Her sound is full of organic and raw sounds, honest lyrics and a unique, intriguing voice that skilfully balances between the depth and playfulness of her music: pure, powerful and intimate.

The event is open to all ages, a family affair at this amazing outdoor picnic-style concert! WIN! WIN! IOL is giving away five double tickets to her performance at On The Lawn.

The tickets are valued at R295 each and only those residing in Joburg will be eligible to win. Competition closes December 1, 2022. Enter below:

EVENT DETAILS: DATE: Saturday December 3, March 2022

TIME: 10:00 -19:30 VENUE: Marks Park ADDRESS: Orange Road, Emmarentia, Joburg