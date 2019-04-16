IOL Lifestyle and Decorex are giving away 10 sets of double tickets to Decorex Cape Town at CTICC from 1-5 May.
Having launched her design career at Decorex Cape Town more than two decades ago, Danela Conti Bryant will be returning to the premier décor exhibition to take on the role of Decorex Designer Spotlight.
This exciting feature forms part of an extensive décor, design and lifestyle programme showcasing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May 2019.
In addition to the hugely popular Decorex Designer Spotlight, Decorex Cape Town boasts a full programme of key features, including:
· Decorex Urban Living Trend House with Sevens
· InStudio Trend Theatre by ABSA
· Children’s Playroom & Décor Project
· The Lighting Project by Fundi Light & Living
· The Trend Kitchen with Space Interiors
· The Bathroom Project
· Fabric Trend Bar
· Jacobs Gourmet Cooking Theatre built by LUSSO Luxury Living
· Decorex International
· Wine + Bubbly Bar furnished by Homewood
· The Rummery & Gin Garden
· Design + Dine Restaurant + Bar
· The Harvest Table featuring 8°South
· The Illy Experience
· #withlovefromDecorex with Elevenpast
· Paint Nite with Yaymaker
For more information see the Decorex website.
To enter complete the entry form below: