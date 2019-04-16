IOL Lifestyle and Decorex are giving away 10 sets of double tickets to Decorex Cape Town at CTICC from 1-5 May.

Having launched her design career at Decorex Cape Town more than two decades ago, Danela Conti Bryant will be returning to the premier décor exhibition to take on the role of Decorex Designer Spotlight.

This exciting feature forms part of an extensive décor, design and lifestyle programme showcasing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May 2019.