Win 2 Three Ships Whisky Highball Mixer Kits

IOL Lifestyle is giving away two Three Ships Whisky Highball Mixer Kits valued at R1 400. The Three Ships Whisky Highball Mixer Kits comprises of a bottle of the Three Ships Whisky Select and a bottle of the Three Ships Whisky 5 Year Old plus a Jigger, a branded Bar Spoon and Highball glass. A whisky highball is as simple to make as it is delicious to drink, which is one of the reasons it’s at the top of the drinks trends list this year. It’s a great drink to serve at home while entertaining friends and family over the festive season, and with the right mixer, your Highball could be the talk of the town. The secret to making a world-class whisky highball is using an expertly distilled whisky for your base - and the Three Ships Whisky range meets all the credentials.

Their globally awarded whiskies are expertly distilled at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, outside Cape Town - and with a versatile range that appeals to the local palate, it’s the perfect base for delectable Highballs.

To celebrate the rise of the whisky highball, the team have created four South African inspired highball mixers that are simple to make and perfect to try out over the summer holiday season.

Mzansi’s favourite local mixologist Peter Lebese aka #thegintleman of sipexclusive has had a hand in designing these so that they appeal to the South African palate - with each mixer perfectly matched with variants from the Three Ships Whisky core range – the Three Ships Whisky Select, 5 Year Old and 10 Year Old 2007 Vintage. Named Kasi Flame, Lemon Select, Pineapple Slinger, and Timeless 10, these are bound to roll off the tongue as naturally as local lingo like ‘naartjie’ and ‘saamie’. ‘

Try your hand at one of the summer Highball mixers from Three Ships Whisky. It’s the perfect serve for a sociable sundowner or a refreshing pre-dinner drink - or simply to celebrate with family and friends during the special festive season occasions.

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking.

Alcohol Not for sale to Persons under the age of 18 years.

