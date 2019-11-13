Win 4 nights at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa in Botswana









Win 4 nights at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa in Botswana. IOL Travel, in conjunction with Flame of Africa and Airlink, is giving away a four night dinner, bed and breakfast stay for two, sharing, at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, with flights ex- Johannesburg and a smorgasbord of activities including:

A Victoria Falls day trip, Chobe Style outing, three hour game drive, three hour boat cruise, three hour fishing excursion and a Namibian village walk- worth R71 886.99.

On the banks of the Chobe River, in north- eastern Botswana on the outskirts of the town of Kasane, there’s no rush - unless it’s to bring your camera or binoculars to your eye in this fabulous game viewing destination. Chill, catch a cocktail, as you enjoy views from the beautiful grounds across the river and the floodplains into Namibia on the far side.





Mowana, more elevated than other lodges on the Botswana river bank, has arguably the best views, with all 112 bedrooms and four suites having sliding glass doors opening onto a private patio with views of the Chobe River, though you may have to share the patio with vervet monkeys or a warthog or two, especially if you have fruit. The upstairs bar is the place to be if you want to see the most beautiful African sunsets.

Enjoy the friendly service, the extensive facilities and activities- on and off site- not forgetting about nine holes of golf of course.

The prize is valid for six months from 15 December 2019 and excludes: park fees, visas, items of a personal nature and may not be redeemed during Botswana public holidays.



