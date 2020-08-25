Win a 2-night stay at Three Tree Lodge valued at R15000

Three Tree Hill Lodge overlooks the secluded Mfazimnyama Valley of the Spioenkop Game Reserve, in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountains in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the ideal escape for mountain bikers of all levels, horse riders and nature walks through the game reserve.

The family friendly cottages face the valley and the morning sun, the afternoon vistas from the other side of the property, over Spioenkop Dam and surrounding hills toward the Drakensberg mountains.

Three Tree Hill was the first KZN holiday destination awarded Fair Trade status in every aspect, from the solar stove to the handmade toiletries in the bathrooms and other cleaning products.

Three Tree Hill is centrally situated for a host of activities including hot air ballooning; hiking; helicopter flips; a canopy tour; raptor centre and the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School.