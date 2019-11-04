Win a Batiste Dry Hair Shampoo Rose Gold Hamper









Batiste Dry Hair Shampoo Rose Gold. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle and Batiste Hair are giving away three Batiste Dry Hair Shampoo Rose Gold Hampers worth R500 each. It is said that ‘the beauty in life is in each precious moment’ and to enjoy these we must simply ‘stop and smell the roses'.

Easier said than done? Maybe! But… Spring has sprung and it is time get out and let your hair down with the fun and flirty new Rose Gold fragrance from Batiste, the market leader in Dry Hair Shampoo.

Batiste Rose Gold instantly refreshes and revitalises hair. It banishes oily roots, adds body and texture and leaves your hair feeling and smelling irresistible. The popular dry hair shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is the perfect product for the fashion forward and elegant woman on-the-go. The subtle and delicate rose and vanilla scent adds to your hair flicks and boosts the magnificence of feeling beautifully feminine.

Packed with white flowers, Rose Gold is the dry hair shampoo everyone loves with a pretty twist, taking the Rose Gold obsession and style to a whole new level.

“Fashion, Flowers, Fragrance and Fun! Batiste Rose Gold is a popular choice to get you from your desk to a night out, effortlessly”, says Dana Leibovitz, Marketing Manager at ACDOCO.

So, to celebrate the launch of new Rose Gold we call on Batiste fans to ‘Stop and Smell the Roses’ by offering them a chance to win a glamorous rose gold Pandora Reflections bracelet and an elegant Garden High-Tea for the winner and three gal pals!

To enter follow @BatisteSA on Facebook and share how you “Stop and Smell the Roses”.

For more information on Batiste Dry Hair Shampoo, please contact [email protected]

Enter the competition below:

