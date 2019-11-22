Win a beautiful Beetroot Inc sling bag









You can win this Beetroot Inc bag valued at R495. Enter now Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your loved ones or to turn your home into a magical space filled with holiday spirit for your festive entertaining, Beetroot Inc. lets you be bold with your ideas and offers something for everyone.

From colourful, reversible shwe-shwe floor cushions, braai goodies, an item from the beautiful range of Viveca jewellery, photo frames, tableware, glassware and more, you’re sure to find something for all the special people in your life.

Wanna go big? Beetroot Inc.’s wine racks, storage trunks and ottomans will go down a treat. And with Beetroot Inc.’s affordable pricing you don’t have to worry about blowing your entire holiday budget - it’s a win-win!

To get you started on your Christmas gift shopping IOL Lifestyle and Beetroot Inc are giving away X3 Canvas Sling Bags valued at R495 each.





Enter below:





Now back to how Beetroot Inc lets you enjoy the lighter and brighter side of beautiful living.





Beetroot Inc. offers a hundred ways for you to create a comfortable space where you’ll want to spend time together with friends and family this festive season.





Go beyond the usual artificial tree and lights. Work in those warm, deep tones with scatters, floor cushions, novelties and more.





If you want your new items to live beyond the holiday period, try one of Beetroot Inc.’s multifunctional pieces…If you haven’t invested in a ladder stacker yet you’re missing out. Beetroot Inc.’s ladder stackers come in a range of different sizes and colours, and have proven to be convenient any time of year, but picture it now as a base to stack your gifts, hang your stockings and show off your festive ornaments.





Their best-seller utility trolleys will come in handy too, perfect for rolling out your little home- bar on wheels stocked up with red wine and sherry.





If you’re spending time outdoors you need to check out Beetroot Inc.’s patio selection, from bench sets and loungers to a cocktail collection all designed for the ultimate in relaxation.





The festive season is a time to treat yourself too – because after a long year you deserve it. While you’re at Beetroot Inc. sink into their massive range of comfy sofa’s and imagine putting your feet up on an ottoman whilst resting your back on those famous wingback chairs. Or perch on one of their cute little tub chairs that will fit perfectly in any corner of your home.





What’s more is that Beetroot Inc. offers customization for just about any piece of furniture, whether you find it on the shop floor or in your storeroom.





Their bespoke options allow you to design the piece you’ve always dreamed of along with the experienced Beetroot Inc. team – from dimensions to the colour scheme, the choice is yours. But do look at their exquisite patchwork options that will make your standout piece one of a kind.





Visit your closest Beetroot Inc. store in Gauteng and the Western Cape to see what’s on offer or visit offer or visit www.beetrootinc.co.za





