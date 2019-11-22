Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your loved ones or to turn your home
into a magical space filled with holiday spirit for your festive entertaining, Beetroot Inc. lets you be bold with your ideas and offers something for everyone.
From
colourful, reversible
shwe-shwe floor cushions, braai goodies, an item from the beautiful range of Viveca jewellery, photo frames,
tableware, glassware and more, you’re sure to
find something for all the special people in your life.
Wanna go big? Beetroot Inc.’s wine racks, storage trunks and ottomans will go down a treat. And with Beetroot Inc.’s affordable pricing you don’t have to worry about blowing your entire holiday budget - it’s a win-win!
To get you started on your Christmas gift shopping IOL Lifestyle and Beetroot Inc are giving away X3 Canvas Sling Bags valued at R495 each.
Now back to how Beetroot Inc lets you enjoy the lighter and brighter side of
beautiful living.
Beetroot Inc. offers a hundred ways for you to create a comfortable space where you’ll want
to spend time together with friends and family this festive season.
Go beyond the usual artificial tree and lights. Work in those warm, deep tones with scatters,
floor cushions, novelties and more.
If you want your new items to live beyond the holiday period, try one of Beetroot Inc.’s
multifunctional pieces…If you haven’t invested in a ladder stacker yet you’re missing out. Beetroot Inc.’s ladder
stackers come in a range of different sizes and colours, and have proven to be convenient
any time of year, but picture it now as a base to stack your gifts, hang your stockings and
show off your festive ornaments.
Their best-seller utility trolleys will come in handy too, perfect for rolling out your little home-
bar on wheels stocked up with red wine and sherry.
If you’re spending time outdoors you need to check out Beetroot Inc.’s patio selection, from
bench sets and loungers to a cocktail collection all designed for the ultimate in relaxation.
The festive season is a time to treat yourself too – because after a long year you deserve it.
While you’re at Beetroot Inc. sink into their massive range of comfy sofa’s and imagine
putting your feet up on an ottoman whilst resting your back on those famous wingback
chairs. Or perch on one of their cute little tub chairs that will fit perfectly in any corner of your
home.
What’s more is that Beetroot Inc. offers customization for just about any piece of furniture,
whether you find it on the shop floor or in your storeroom.
Their bespoke options allow you to design the piece you’ve always dreamed of along with
the experienced Beetroot Inc. team – from dimensions to the colour scheme, the choice is
yours. But do look at their exquisite patchwork options that will make your standout piece
one of a kind.
Visit your closest Beetroot Inc. store in Gauteng and the Western Cape to see what’s on
offer or visit
www.beetrootinc.co.za
.
Competition Rules:
IOL Lifestyle is 100% committed to protecting your privacy. However we reserve the right to use any information provided to publicise the above competition.
Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of IOL, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash.
The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and the IOL Lifestyle.