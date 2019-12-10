Win a bottle of Chivas Regal XV









Chivas Regal XV. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving two bottles of Chivas XV/15-year-old worth R579. Chivas XV proves that a serious whisky doesn’t need a serious setting to be enjoyed. Chivas is shaking up the Scotch whisky category with the launch of Chivas XV - a 15-year-old blend that challenges conventions around how and when to enjoy Scotch whisky. Continuing their tradition for expert blending, Chivas XV is aged for a minimum of 15 years and selectively finished in Grande Champagne Cognac casks, bringing together two of the world’s most prestigious spirits to seamlessly blend tradition and innovation. The use of Grande Champagne Cognac casks delivers a rich, refined and velvety interpretation of the traditional Chivas house style.

This combination provides the perfect taste profile for a wide range of contemporary serving styles, encouraging whisky fans to enjoy their favourite spirit in a whole new way - from Chivas XV shots to cocktails, designed to emphasize the quality and rich flavour of the whisky during high-energy celebrations.

Chivas XV, named in a nod to both the age statement and the style of traditional Cognac classification, features a contemporary new look, while also sharing the same iconic bottle shape that helps to make Chivas whiskies so recognisable around the world. Its available in an eye-catching clear bottle with a sophisticated gold outer carton, making it the perfect celebratory purchase or gift.

* Chivas XV is on sale at leading liquor outlets across the country, including Makro, Ultra, Liquor City, Lifestyle Liquor Market, Spar Tops, Checkers, Shoprite, Picardi Rebel and Diamonds. It retails at R579.95 per bottle.

