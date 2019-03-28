CÎROC Summer Colada. Picture: Supplied

Fine French grapes are specially selected for harvest and made into a wine. The wine is distilled four times in column stills. In the fifth distillation, CÎROC Vodka is truly created in a traditional, tailor-made copper pot still at the historic Distillerie de Maison Villevert - Chevanceaux in the South of France.

The spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of coconut, pineapple and other natural flavours, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. You can enjoy it on the rocks or mixed with your favourite cocktail.

