Win a bottle of limited edition Cîroc X Cassper Nyovest (Cape Town Only)

IOL Lifestyle is giving away two bottles of Cîroc in collaboration with Cassper Nyovest worth R3 000 each.

Cîroc luxury vodka has launched a new collaboration with Cassper Nyovest to celebrate five successful years of the 'Fil lUp' series.

Cîroc is inspired by more than a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship. It is the fine French grapes and the fifth distillation that gives Cîroc a distinctive flavour with an exceptionally fresh, smooth and fruity taste. The perfect accompaniment for every celebration.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Win a bottle of limited edition Cîroc X Cassper Nyovest. Video: Supplied

"I enjoy and appreciate Cîroc’s bold and playful character. It fuses perfectly with my outlook on life, making this partnership natural because of such synergy. With every successful year of the #FillUp Series, my team and I aim to prove that endless possibilities exist if you put your mind to it. With this limited edition bottle I would like to acknowledge and thank my fans for the undying support as we soldier on to the sixth year of the #FillUp Series,” said Nyovest.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Win a bottle of limited edition Cîroc X Cassper Nyovest. Video: Supplied

Cîroc Vodka is from the playgrounds of the South of France, where life is lived to celebrate. Like it's coastline the brand is vibrant and bold - always looking for opportunities to live life to the fullest. What's more, there are a variety of flavours and cocktail recipes for every occasion, summer, winter, day or night. So what are you waiting for, explore the playful world of Cîroc’s flavour collection and cocktail recipes.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway