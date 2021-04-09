Win a box of Premium Collection wines

Tokara’s Reserve Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 made history when it was awarded the Dubourdieu trophy for the best competing Sauvignon Blanc at the 12th Concours Mondial du Sauvignon.

It is the first time ever in the history of this competition a South African wine has claimed this title.

South African wines excelled at one of the most celebrated competitions for Sauvignon Blanc in the world. Over 1 200 wines were tasted by an acclaimed panel of judges over four days with only one aim in mind, to select wines of irreproachable quality.

All of the wines entered for the competition were tasted and scored using the tasting form developed by Concours Mondial’s technical directors based on the model devised by the OIV and the International Oenologists’ Association.