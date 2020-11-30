Win a braai hamper from BIC

BIC is heating up the festive season and lighting up our special moments with BIC® Lighters & Firelighters.

Two lucky readers stand the chance to win a BIC hamper containing BIC® Utility Lighters, Firelighters, an apron and a BIC® branded braai set, to the value of R600!

Every South African loves a good braai and this summer it’s all about smaller get-togethers and keeping things closer to home. But that doesn’t mean get-togethers can’t be equally memorable. In fact, getting everybody in the family involved in proceedings, from sourcing to prepping and cooking, helps contribute to great memories and special moments.

One of SA’s most-loved culinary masters, celebrity Chef Benny Masekwameng says, “Summer is the time for braaing in South Africa. A time where families get together over a fire to laugh, eat, share stories and have a good time.”

Whichever special occasion you’re celebrating, whether it be a birthday party, a gathering around a fire or braai or just an intimate candle-lit dinner with family and friends, BIC is there to celebrate with you over this festive season.