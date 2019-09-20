Win a Cafe Caprice Rugby Experience valued at R1,000. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Cafe Caprice are giving away a R1000 voucher from Cafe Caprice to enjoy during the Rugby World Cup.



Rugby fever takes over the world on Friday the 20th of September, which means a whole lot of rugby viewing. The only problem? Our boys in green and gold are halfway across the globe so most of the games will be broadcast before 12pm. A perfect excuse to get out and brunch at Camps Bay’s oceanfront institution, Cafe Caprice.





Cafe Caprice is offering two lucky IOL readers the chance to win a voucher worth R1000 each to enjoy a rugby brunch special, a 1.5 litre bottle of Pink Flamingo Rose and a bucket of Corona’s while watching a game.





Cafe Caprice has all the amenities for the perfect brunch: big screens, lavish seating, sun, ocean air complimented by great food. Why not enjoy the games while sipping on a Coronita while listening to the sound of the ocean at one of CT's iconic Summer spots?





Grab your mates and join Cafe Caprice for a laid back beachfront vibe while watching all the world cup games live on HD big screens and enjoy a rugby brunch and beer special.





The Rugby Brunch & Beer Special:





R90 gets you one of four brunch options served with a Coronita. Dishes include; a breakfast burger, bacon benedict, Madame Caprice and for those with a sweet tooth, French toast.





The special will run for the entire duration of the RWC (20th Sept - 2nd Nov). Booking is essential for big match days. 37 Victoria Road | Camps Bay | +27 (0)21 438 8315





Stay in touch for other RWC activities at Cafe Caprice on social media: @cafecapriceCT #BrunchNBeer





To enter complete the form below: