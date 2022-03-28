Win a chance of gaining free entry into The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) took massive strides in its efforts to eliminate plastic waste from its spectacular route, contributing to the City of Cape Town’s status as one of South Africa’s most environmentally sustainable cities. The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon 2022 will be sachet-free, with water, Coca-Cola and Powerade being dispensed from container trucks into wax-lined cups.

The City of Cape Town has often been hailed as “the greenest city in Africa” thanks to major strategic decisions such as investments in wind energy and the signing of the Responsible Tourism Charter. Now, thanks to the move to sachet-free hydration for runners for the entire length of the route for the Half Marathon on 16 April and the Ultra Marathon on April 17, the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon – the premier road race in Cape Town – can also be counted as part of the City’s green drive. Runners will also be encouraged to 'carry their own’ and use the refill stations along the route. Picture: Supplied Every year, local and international runners arrive in Cape Town before the Easter weekend to participate in the globally iconic Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

Race organisers have long made clear their desire to tangibly elevate the race experience for participants and to eliminate plastic waste in their efforts to meet the City of Cape Town’s environmental benchmarks. Race Director Debra Barnes says: “I am happy to confirm that after several positive engagements with our Official Beverage Partner, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, and our Official Hydration Partner, Powerade, the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon will host a plastic sachet-free event on 16 and 17 April 2022. “The Two Oceans Marathon NPC is committed to pursuing every avenue to mitigate the impact of our event on the environment. We are exceptionally fortunate to have partners such as Peninsula Beverages. They share our vision and commitment to protecting our environment; and heeded our call to find an alternative hydration solution."

Runners will also be encouraged to “carry their own” and use the refill stations along the route. WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL and The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon are giving 10 lucky readers a chance to gain free entry into the marathon.

