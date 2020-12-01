Win a coffee hamper from Nescafe Classic

NESCAFÉ CLASSIC launched their online Grind sessions in October on their social pages, dedicated to fueling and strengthening the grind of young, ambitious and trendy youth.

It intends to motivate and inspire those who have a side hustle, are making their way into the professional arena or trying to build a credible profile for themselves.

Media personality, Hulisani Ravele, leads and hosts the sessions, with 11 other influential leaders from various industries.

The sessions are a part of NESCAFÉ CLASSIC’s ‘This Is Our Grind’, a three-year campaign that has been run across various universities and provinces, empowering students on their personal and career paths. The initiative gives aspiring students the tools and know-how to fulfil their dreams.

Watch: