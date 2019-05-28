Win a Dior hamper worth R2 400.

IOL Lifestyle and Dior are giving away 3 hampers, each valued at R2 400, with 50ml Joy eau de perfume and shower gel.
At first glance, the bottle seems simple, before the eyes move to the bright shining silver thread wrapped around the top, the brilliantly radiant pink of the jus, and the delicately engraved perfect “O” in the center, nestled in the beating heart of Dior.
The name celebrates the emotion of joy that has always inspired Maison Dior.
The bold creative choices for this new fragrance transcend existing codes. With its vibrant smile of flowers and citrus fruits, the smooth caress of woods and the serenity of musks, the fragrance does not fall exclusively into any one olfactory family.
Rather, it is an intoxicating, harmonious and enveloping experience that gradually unfolds as the more subtle notes are revealed.
François Demachy crafted the trail of the new fragrance by translating light into olfactory notes to express the feeling of sheer joy. JOY by Dior is an open, immediate and dazzling fragrance “marked by softness as well as by energy a path one travels, a path that transports you,” says the perfumer.
