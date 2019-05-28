Win a Dior hamper worth R2 400.

IOL Lifestyle and Dior are giving away 3 hampers, each valued at R2 400, with 50ml Joy eau de perfume and shower gel.

At first glance, the bottle seems simple, before the eyes move to the bright shining silver thread wrapped around the top, the brilliantly radiant pink of the jus, and the delicately engraved perfect “O” in the center, nestled in the beating heart of Dior.





The name celebrates the emotion of joy that has always inspired Maison Dior.



