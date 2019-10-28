KiiRA is an authentically African fine jewellery brand inspired by the exquisitely diverse people, colours and vistas of the African continent. Each piece of their jewellery celebrates a unique part of Africa through striking designs that are brought to life by alluring gemstones and diamonds sourced from the continent’s abundant underground treasure chests.





All KiiRA jewellery is handcrafted in South Africa using ethically sourced African gemstones and conflict-free diamonds. Each component of the brand is carefully selected to provide exquisite, quality products that are authentically African, sustainable and socially uplifting. Their goal is to produce jewellery that is not only beautiful in its detailing but feel-good and responsible for its creation.





KiiRA, from the Kenyan Kikuyu Language meaning “dawn”. “I love that dawn symbolizes notions of hope and new beginnings. It’s a symbol of awakening and a chance for happiness and improvement. This all resonated with me because I want my brand to be all of these,” says Taz Watson.





KiiRA's top-selling range, Intaba Collection is inspired by the iconic Table Mountain Silhouette in Cape Town.





The Intaba collection consists of 14 pieces of beautiful items that are available in silver and gold, and the collection is made up of bracelets, necklaces & rings.





The Intaba Collection is the perfect mementoes for any Cape Town lover.

In celebration of Cableway’s 90th Anniversary, KiiRA Jewellery is offering an exclusive 15% discount to all IOL readers when they shop the Intaba collection online on www.KiiRA.co.za .





Discount Code; CABLEWAY90 – Valid from 1 November until 31 December.





