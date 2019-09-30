IOL Lifestyle is giving away four Grasshoppers vouchers worth R800 each.
A comfortable pair of Grasshoppers Moccasin’s are the Summer shoes that every man needs. Whether you are opting for a casual or formal look, the Grasshoppers moccasin is the ideal shoe to take on the season.
A key part of any fashion enthusiast’s wardrobe, Grasshopper Moccasin’s are stylish and durable – and will get you around in comfort from dusk to dawn.
The collection which comes in suede and leather is a mix of bright colours, earthy browns, blacks and navy - some with funky coloured soles and laces.
A perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.