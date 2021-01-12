Win a hamper from PURA Soda
As we welcome in the new year and make a fresh start, PURA Soda, the better-for-you soft drink, comes to the rescue of South Africans who are kicking off 2021 with a ‘Dry January.’
With many of us aiming to lead a lifestyle that is a little bit healthier, there is the opportunity to start the year off on the right foot by looking at simple and easy ways to live a little PURA.
For one lucky reader, PURA Soda and IOL are giving away a summer hamper worth R1, 500 including PURA Soda branded merchandise such as a cooler bag, bat and ball, umbrella, towel, cap and PURA Soda stock consisting of a six pack of each delicious flavour.
To sweeten the deal, PURA Soda is offering every person who buys a can of PURA Soda between 1 December 2020 and 17 January 2021 a chance of winning a 0,01% share of the PURA Soda company. This may seem small, but considering investors are calling PURA Soda the next big thing, this could turn out to be a small piece of a very big pie.
To find out more about the PURA Soda shares giveaway competition, including T&Cs, visit livealittlepura.com
To win the hamper of PURA Soda goodies complete the entry form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway
Here are three delicious mocktail recipes to help you navigate a booze-free January.
All recipes include PURA Soda, which contains low sugar, natural flavours and no colourants.
Cucumber and Mint Mojito
2 x 330ml cans of PURA Soda Cucumber and Lime
2 medium cucumbers
Juice from 2 limes
4 large sprigs of fresh mint
1 Tbsp raw honey
Mix it up:
1. Peel cucumbers and remove the seeds.
2. In a blender combine honey, cucumber, lime juice and mint leaves – blend on high.
3. Pour into a serving pitcher.
4. Add ice and top up with PURA Soda Cucumber and Lime.
5. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint leaves once in glasses.
Cranberry Basil Sangria
2 x 330ml cans of PURA Soda Cranberry
2 cups cranberry juice
Juice of 1 orange
1 orange, sliced
1 apple, cored and sliced
1/3 cup frozen cranberries
1/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves
1. Fill a pitcher with cranberry juice, orange juice, and PURA Soda Cranberry.
2. Add sliced orange, sliced apple, frozen cranberries and basil and stir to combine.
3. Add ice
Ginger and Lemon Spritz
2 x 330ml cans of Ginger and Lemon PURA Soda
2 tablespoons of grated ginger
Juice of 1 lemon
2 teaspoons raw apple cider vinegar
Raw honey, to taste
1. Fill a pitcher with 2 x PURA Soda Ginger & Lemon cans.
2. Add the ginger.
3. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon.
4. Add apple cider vinegar.
5. Add more ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar and raw honey to taste and stir.
6. Add ice.
7. Garnish with a lemon slice once in glasses.