Win a hamper from PURA Soda

As we welcome in the new year and make a fresh start, PURA Soda, the better-for-you soft drink, comes to the rescue of South Africans who are kicking off 2021 with a ‘Dry January.’

With many of us aiming to lead a lifestyle that is a little bit healthier, there is the opportunity to start the year off on the right foot by looking at simple and easy ways to live a little PURA.

For one lucky reader, PURA Soda and IOL are giving away a summer hamper worth R1, 500 including PURA Soda branded merchandise such as a cooler bag, bat and ball, umbrella, towel, cap and PURA Soda stock consisting of a six pack of each delicious flavour.

To sweeten the deal, PURA Soda is offering every person who buys a can of PURA Soda between 1 December 2020 and 17 January 2021 a chance of winning a 0,01% share of the PURA Soda company. This may seem small, but considering investors are calling PURA Soda the next big thing, this could turn out to be a small piece of a very big pie.

To find out more about the PURA Soda shares giveaway competition, including T&Cs, visit livealittlepura.com