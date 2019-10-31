Win a hamper of KOO products. Pic Supplied.

The KOO Bean family has expanded! The new range of KOO Beans are so tasty, convenient, nutritious and versatile. 

Try something different with the new KOO Baked Beans in Barbeque Flavoured Sauce or turn up the heat with KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce. What better way to spice things up at your next celebratory breakfast or braai!

Make an impression with the new KOO Black Beans in Flavoured Brine or if you’re looking for a little more spice add-in the new KOO Black Beans in Mexican Style Sauce with red bell peppers. The new KOO Black Beans make a great addition to soups, stews, stir-fries and salads. Even Mexican dishes are now so quick and easy to put together for the whole family to enjoy.

You can win one of two KOO hampers valued at R500. Filled with KOO merchandise and the latest KOO Bean range, so you can dish up more love with KOO this summer!
For meal inspiration and delicious recipes visit - www.koo.co.za.

To enter complete the entry form below:

T&Cs apply

  1. The Participant must be 18 years or older.
  2. No director, employee, agent or consultant of the Tiger Brands Group of Companies, or their spouses, life partners, business partners or immediate family members, or the supplier of goods and services in connection with this competition may participate in this competition.
  3. The winners will be announced at the end of the competition.
  4. The prizes consist of a KOO hamper and the winners will be notified via email confirming that they have won.