Break out your baking pan and add some magic for your loved ones with a breakfast-in-bed-serving of deliciously decadent NuMe Chocolate and Pecan Nut muffins.

Drizzle with melted sugar-free chocolate, garnish with fresh berries and serve with kisses. The best part about this gift of love is the muffins are made from functional foods – ingredients that not only taste insanely good – but actually benefit your body.





Blending, ground pecan nuts, sunflower flour, cocoa, sugar-free chocolate and xylitol together – these low-carb gluten-free muffins are exceptionally high in protein and dietary fibre; moist, nutty, rich, yet not too sweet.





This is guilt-free eating at its best. Easy to make – this premix bakes in 15 minutes in the oven. Be careful not to overcook or they will dry out.





This is a recipe for success and will guarantee a great start to her day because happiness is homemade and nothing says I care like home-baked treats that give mom a break from the kitchen.

The full range of NuMe baking premixes are available in Dischem Pharmacies, as well as selected supermarkets.





