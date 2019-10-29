Win a hamper of Pedigree treats for your precious pooch









Give your dogs treats for always being there for you. Picture: Helena Lopes from Pexels Cape Town - Dogs are the most loyal, loving and caring companions a human can have. They always do everything they can to make sure we know that they love us. Now, you can let them know just how much you love them with the new range of Pedigree treats.

Alongside their Dentastix & Rodeo treat range, Pedigree is excited to introduce their new range of treats: Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes – Puppy and Chewy Cubes which are nutritious, packed with your dog’s favourite flavours.

Pedigree celebrates the launch of their newest treat range by providing you with four perfect reasons to reward or treat your special furry friend.





Always by your side





When you have great news and you want to celebrate, your canine companions are the first ones to let you know they’re happy for you. That kind of loyalty should be rewarded.





Good behaviour





You get home after a long day of work and not only is your furry friend beyond ecstatic to see you but you find that they haven’t completely destroyed the house. Positive reinforcement is the perfect time to give your pup a treat.





They know exactly what you need





Ever been sulking on the couch after a really bad day and your dog just hops up next to you and puts their head on your lap? Yep, dogs are intuitive, thoughtful and the very least you can do to say thank you is to give them a delicious treat.





Tricks deserve treats





Sit. Stay. Roll over. Handshake. There are so many tricks we can teach our dog, but if they are getting it right or at least trying you should have some treats on hand for them to let them know they’re doing a good job.





WIN:





Share pictures or videos of your Precious Pooch with us via Whatsapp at 074 557 3535 or email at [email protected] and stand a chance to win a Pedigree gift hamper.





Closing date is November 5, 2019.





We may publish your pictures and videos on the IOL website and our social media pages.





Terms and Conditions:



