Give your dogs treats for always being there for you. Picture: Helena Lopes from Pexels
Cape Town -  Dogs are the most loyal, loving and caring companions a human can have. They always do everything  they can to make sure we know that they love us. Now, you can let them know just how much you  love them with the new range of Pedigree treats. 

Alongside their Dentastix & Rodeo treat range,  Pedigree is excited to introduce their new range of treats: Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes – Puppy and Chewy  Cubes which are nutritious, packed with your dog’s favourite flavours.

Pedigree celebrates the launch of their newest treat range by providing you with four perfect reasons  to reward or treat your special furry friend.

Always by your side

When you have great news and you want to celebrate, your canine companions are the  first ones to let you know they’re happy for you. That kind of loyalty should be rewarded.

Good behaviour

You get home after a long day of work and not only is your furry friend beyond ecstatic to see  you but you find that they haven’t completely destroyed the house. Positive reinforcement is the  perfect time to give your pup a treat.

They know exactly what you need

Ever been sulking on the couch after a really bad day and your dog just hops up next to you and puts  their head on your lap? Yep, dogs are intuitive, thoughtful and the very least you can do to say thank  you is to give them a delicious treat.

Tricks deserve treats

Sit. Stay. Roll over. Handshake. There are so many tricks we can teach our dog, but if they are getting  it right or at least trying you should have some treats on hand for them to let them know they’re doing  a good job.

WIN:

Share pictures or videos of your Precious Pooch with us via Whatsapp at 074 557 3535 or email at [email protected] and stand a chance to win a Pedigree gift hamper.

Closing date is November 5, 2019. 

We may publish your pictures and videos on the IOL website and our social media pages.

Terms and Conditions:

IOL is 100% committed to protecting your privacy. We use the information collected to enable you to enjoy the prize draws on the website. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use this information to manage the prize draws. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery. Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors and their agents, or any company associated with the competition and their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash. •  The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. •  Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and the IOL.