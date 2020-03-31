Win a hamper of Sexy Socks

It is fashion with a mission. A social mission. Our mission? Provide every child in South Africa with a pair of socks to wear to school. For every pair of Sexy Socks bought, we’ll give a pair of school socks to a child in one of South Africa’s township schools. That is what Sexy Socks is all about – warm toes all round.

It all started in 2014 when founder Dave Hutchison discovered that too many school children in South Africa go to school without socks. Dave's a firm believer that sustained economic growth through entrepreneurship and small business development is key to a brighter future for all South Africans so it's not just about warming the toes of those in need - it's also about using the 'Sock Drops' as a platform to educate and inspire with the possibilities of using business as a force for good.





The new cotton range





We searched far and wide for the very best combed cotton (Combed cotton is a softer version of regular cotton, made by treating the cotton fibres before they are spun into yarn.) combined it with our eye-catching designs, and voilà, comfy, breathable, durable and incredibly soft and sexy cotton socks were born





These magic everyday socks are comfortable, breathable, durable and supremely soft on the skin and best of all proudly designed and made in Cape Town.



