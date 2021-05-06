Win a KFC lunch with 2 friends and a chance to meet DBN Gogo (Joburg Only)

IOL Lifestyle and KFC are giving away a chance for two readers to win a lunch with 2 of their friends at the KFC Orange Grove Gold store with the extraordinary DBN Gogo.

The lucky winner will not only be spoilt by the brand with their favourite KFC meals, but they will also get the opportunity to play the KFC Gold Hunt game where they can win real gold and many more prizes.

Fast food chain KFC will be celebrating 50 years of sharing its famous Original Recipe™ in South Africa and to celebrate its golden anniversary, not only did it turn its first-ever restaurant gold overnight but has South African fans hunting for up to R50 million in KFC Real Gold Tokens.

What is more, KFC’s Gold Rush now has a digital twist.

Not only can South African customers stand a chance to win just by purchasing any KFC Golden Bucket, but the brand has also launched an Augmented Reality (AR) “KFC Gold Hunt” for virtual Golden Buckets – a first for the local market and a restaurant brand in SA - where fans can stand a chance to win MORE real gold and other prizes, ranging from KFC menu items and data.

By registering on the KFC Gold Hunt website and, using a smartphone, Golden Buckets can be found, viewed and caught in Augmented Reality, which are then kept in a Gold Vault until revealed and redeemed in-store or online – with daily prizes to be won.

KFC will be dropping these virtual Golden Buckets hidden in and around KFC restaurants nationwide from the April 9 to May 22.

