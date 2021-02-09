Win a luxurious stay at The Radisson Blu Sandton worth R6.5K

The month of love is upon us, and after being indoors for almost an entire year due to the pandemic, it is time to spoil that someone special this Valentine's Day. The Radisson Blu Sandton shares five ways to spoil your boo this Valentine’s Day: Sunset chaser Picture: The Radisson Blu Sandton. It’s called “Golden Hour” for a reason. Sunsets are arguably one of the most romantic activities. It has been said that one should never watch the sunset alone, so grab yourself a sundowner and enjoy this magical moment with your special person. Dinner with a view

Picture: The Radisson Blu Sandton.

No Valentine’s Day dinner is complete without dinner for two. Add a dinner with a view and you are bound to have the most romantic evening. Find a location that will take his or her breath away.

Romantic turndown

Picture: The Radisson Blu Sandton.

If there is ever a day for red rose petals scattered across white linen, candlelit bubble baths and chocolates on the pillows, it would be Valentine’s Day. Pull out all the stops to make it special for your partner. If you are staying at a hotel, arrange for the hotel to organise something for you both.

Breakfast in bed

Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, so what better way to spoil your person than by enjoying a luxurious breakfast in bed together? Don’t forget the strawberries!

Staycation

If the above sounds like the ideal way to spoil your bae this Valentine’s Day, but getting out of town isn’t an option, why not opt for a staycation. The Radisson Blu Sandton is currently running Valentine’s Day Staycation deals that include all of the above and more. To book, contact [email protected] and follow @radissonblusandton on Instagram or Radisson Blu Sandton on Facebook for more exciting deals.

WIN

Picture: The Radisson Blu Sandton.

One lucky couple will have the chance to win a romantic night stay at The Radisson Blu Sandton.

The prize, valued at R6500, includes a 1-night stay in a Penthouse Suite that overlooks Sandton, dinner and breakfast for 2, a special February 14th Valentine’s Day three-course French Dinner for 2, which includes a bottle of bubbly.

To enter, like our IOL Travel Facebook page and share the competition post.

Please note: Flights are covered at your own cost.

Winners will be announced on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 12pm.