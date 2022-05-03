Win a luxury weekend stay at Taj Cape Town

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Published 58m ago

Win a two night's stay in a Luxury Room valued at R10 000 for two that includes a buffet breakfast, access to the wellness facility, sauna, and indoor pool, valet parking and complimentary WiFi.

Celebrate Mother's Day at Taj Cape Town by spoiling her with an opulent Sunday Lunch Buffet.

The menu, curated by Executive Chef David Tilly and his culinary team, is synonymous with adding unique elements of authentic Cape Town flair and flavour.

Book your table online or call us on +27 21 819 2000 or email [email protected]

The Sunday lunch is available from 12h30 – 15h30 in both The Lobby Lounge and Bar and the Mint Restaurant &Terrace.

Complimentary valet parking is available.

T’s & C’s apply.

To enter complete the form below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway

