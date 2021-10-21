Win a MOOD Gin hamper

Gin 24 Collection: A Botanical Escape Delight friends, family, or yourself with a drinkable tour of 24 of South Africa’s most innovative gins.

MOOD Gin brings you along on A Botanical Escape. Join us for a journey through Joburg and into the Garden Route and Cape Winelands, where we’ve curated a collection of 24 of South Africa’s most exciting and industry-innovating gins. Become inspired with Bliss Cannabis, a soothing blend of woody cannabis and citrus-pine juniper. Celebrate the magic of every day with the rich festive flavours of Ginologist Christmas Pudding Gin.

Let lemon lead with the tart profile of Spekboom Gin. Unleash your wild side with a spicy Marula gin from Flowstone. Awaken your spirit with Bloedlemoen's citrus and nutmeg burst. Refresh your palate with the bright florals of MOOD Pink Fynbos and Mirari Amber Gin. Each of these carefully considered gins represents the best of what South Africa has to offer, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Here’s to an industry that’s been through a lot. And here’s to you for making it through this year's mayhem. We hope you find a delightful escape. Cheers, and enjoy!

Available at R599 exclusively at Norman Goodfellows stores and online: https://www.ngf.co.za/ Follow: @themoodgin & @normangoodfellows WIN! WIN!