Win a Nestlé hamper or voucher in IOL's Easter Quiz competition

<section><h2><h2><strong>Win a Nestle hamper or voucher in IOL's Easter Quiz competition</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2><h2><h2 dir="ltr" role="presentation">What is the name of the ship that recently got stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a days-long traffic jam?</h2></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2><h2 dir="ltr" role="presentation">SABC veteran journalist, Noxolo Grootboom, retired after how many years on our screens?</h2><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2><h2 dir="ltr" role="presentation">WhatCovid-19 vaccine has South Africa been using on health workers?</h2><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Who is the new captain of the Proteas men'sODI and T20I teams?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2><h2 dir="ltr">Who is acting on the throne of the Zulu Nation following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini?</h2><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Where is the reality series Love Island SA being filmed?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>According to Stats SA's latest marriages and divorces report, what was the average age of brides in the country in 2019?</h2><h2><span style="font-size:11px;"></span><span style="font-size:1.5em;"></span><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was Gqeberha previously known as?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Who did Professor Koleka Mlisana replace as co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How may days has the ANC given its senior and provincial leaders facing criminal charges to voluntarily step down from their positions or face suspension?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was last month appointed president of which sports association?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What animal is the star of the SA film nominated for a best documentary Oscar this year?</strong></h2></h3></section>

