Win a Nestlé hamper or voucher in IOL's Easter Quiz competition

What is the name of the ship that recently got stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a days-long traffic jam?

SABC veteran journalist, Noxolo Grootboom, retired after how many years on our screens?



WhatCovid-19 vaccine has South Africa been using on health workers?



Who is the new captain of the Proteas men'sODI and T20I teams?

Who is acting on the throne of the Zulu Nation following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini?



Where is the reality series Love Island SA being filmed?

According to Stats SA’s latest marriages and divorces report, what was the average age of brides in the country in 2019?



What was Gqeberha previously known as?

Who did Professor Koleka Mlisana replace as co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19?

How may days has the ANC given its senior and provincial leaders facing criminal charges to voluntarily step down from their positions or face suspension?

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was last month appointed president of which sports association?

What animal is the star of the SA film nominated for a best documentary Oscar this year?

