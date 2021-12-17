Win a R 1000 festive hamper from Rosebank Mall

It’s the time of year when we are reminded that giving can be a far greater gift than receiving, this rings particularly true this Festive season at Rosebank Mall. This year a giant Christmas tree takes pride of place in the Lacoste Court, adjacent to Nedbank. But this is no ordinary Christmas tree, this one is decorated with Disney-themed plush toys and oversized polaroid photos. Right up until Christmas Eve, each toy can be purchased for any one of the recipients whose photos decorate the tree as part of a CSI initiative between Rosebank Mall, Nedbank and Smile Foundation. All donations from the tree will also go to Smile Foundation and all the plush toys will be gifted to the recipients on Christmas Eve.

Now That’s a Wrap! Rosebank Mall is all about making Christmas stress-free too, so in partnership with Hyprop Foundation, gift wrapping stations will be located on Level 2 next to CNA and Level 3 next to PNA until Christmas Eve. All proceeds collected will be donated to the SPCA. Win one of three Festive ‘hampers’ to the value of just under R1000 each.

Winners need to go in to collect them from the Rosebank Mall Management Offices and they include the following: 1. A voucher to have a family photo taken at the photo booth 2. A voucher to have items personalised

3. A note saying that they can take their gifts to be gift wrapped and a donation will be made to the SPCA on their behalf 4. A VR Experience 5. Along with other goodies in the hamper