Win a R1000 House of JC Le Roux e-voucher

Distell will be bringing the party into your home from a magnificent Cape wineland setting on Saturday 14 and 21 November – the dates of the free-to-air E-stream shows that are fast becoming a monthly calendar highlight for lovers of house, hip hop and the amapiano music genres.

For the first time since this popular monthly live-stream show series kicked off shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown in April, fans will have the option of heading out to soak up the vibe and enjoy the action ‘live’ on stage in a breath-taking setting.

The House of JC Le Roux in Stellenbosch will be the place to be on Saturday, 14 November, when an impressive line-up of local entertainers will take to the stage.

Acts include DJ Duo TwinzSpin, DJ and radio personality Kyeezi, The Black Ties – led by Chad Saaiman, ‘Your Girlfriends favourite DJ’ Garth B, and many other legendary Cape Town DJ’s – and those who opt to stay at home and enjoy the show on the Big Screen in the comfort of their own home, will definitely not be missing out on the music or the vibe.