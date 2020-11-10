Win a R1000 House of JC Le Roux e-voucher with Distell & E-Stream
IOL Lifestyle is giving away a R1000 e-voucher to spend at the House of JC Le Roux.
Distell will be bringing the party into your home from a magnificent Cape wineland setting on Saturday 14 and 21 November – the dates of the free-to-air E-stream shows that are fast becoming a monthly calendar highlight for lovers of house, hip hop and the amapiano music genres.
For the first time since this popular monthly live-stream show series kicked off shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown in April, fans will have the option of heading out to soak up the vibe and enjoy the action ‘live’ on stage in a breath-taking setting.
The House of JC Le Roux in Stellenbosch will be the place to be on Saturday, 14 November, when an impressive line-up of local entertainers will take to the stage.
Acts include DJ Duo TwinzSpin, DJ and radio personality Kyeezi, The Black Ties – led by Chad Saaiman, ‘Your Girlfriends favourite DJ’ Garth B, and many other legendary Cape Town DJ’s – and those who opt to stay at home and enjoy the show on the Big Screen in the comfort of their own home, will definitely not be missing out on the music or the vibe.
The House of JC Le Roux concert can be viewed on the Distell E-Stream Facebook page from 9am to 7pm on 14 November. Entry is free.
Bookings for House of JC Le Roux can be made on 021 865 8200 or book via their website or E-Stream CPT.
The Distell team supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to go slow, stay safe and consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be.
Alcohol Not for sale to persons under the age of 18 years
