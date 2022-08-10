Win a R2,500 voucher from Battery Centre

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming the norm in many parts of the world, especially in countries that are committed to clean energy and have reliable electrical power. At the end of 2020, there were 6 367 EVs on South Africa’s roads1 and more than 200 charging stations located across the country.

As more South African motorists look to reduce their fuel costs and their impact on the environment, the local vehicle manufacturing industry is responding with more powerful, high-tech power solutions for EVs, hybrid, and Start/Stop systems. Batteries that meet new demands Lithium-ion battery power is the most common in EVs and can last more than 10 years. They are powerful, yet efficient, and have low self-discharge rate. Some EVs available in South Africa have a range from 347 kms to 488kms, before a recharge is needed. These high-performing vehicles are available from several South African Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) who already trust the batteries supplied and fitted at more than 120 battery specialists for their Start/Stop models.

Why Start/Stop tech is good for the environment and your wallet5 Start/Stop models are the preferred vehicle for the environmentally conscious customer. These engines switch off for short periods when the vehicle is not required to move. This not only reduces fuel consumption, but also carbon dioxide emissions. "Start/Stop cars can reduce emissions by between three and eight percent," said Jason Ravenscroft, Franchise Manager of the Battery Centre chain. Battery Centres have a nationwide footprint with more than 120 stores, ready to assist motorists with all their vehicle and standby battery needs. "Of course, these cars do require a specialised battery to meet the vehicle demands," he added. Not all batteries are equal

It is essential that the correct battery be used as a replacement for Start/Stop vehicles when the time comes. There are different options depending on the Start/Stop vehicle size and model. Fortunately, motorists can access the correct battery, featuring the manufacturer's recommended technologies necessary for the high demands of Start/Stop vehicle at South Africa's trusted battery fitment network. Entry-level Start/Stop vehicles use Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) that have improved charge acceptance and cycle life. On the other hand, larger, luxury Start/Stop vehicles use robust Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries specifically designed to meet the vehicle’s intense demands. These batteries have a low self-discharge, high cranking power, good vibration resistance, improved cycling ability, are non-spillable, and are maintenance-free. Both options are fully recyclable ensuring we all do our part to help protect our environment for future generations. While South Africa’s EV population on the roads is still small, some battery specialists are already going that extra mile and are ready to provide motorists with environmentally-friendly power solutions for all vehicles on the roads now and still to come in the future.

