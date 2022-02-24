Win a ’Scream’ movie hamper

UIP and IOL Lifestyle have 4 Scream hampers up for grabs. Each hamper comprises a branded hoodie and mug from the movie.

The fifth instalment in the slasher franchise returned to the big screen several weeks ago. The story picks up 25 years after Billy Loomis and Stu Macher's killing spree in Woodsboro. This time around, high school student Tara Carpenter is home alone when she is attacked by Ghostface.

In Modesto, Tara's estranged elder sister Sam Carpenter is informed about the attack by Wes Hicks, one of Tara's friends. As such, Sam returns only to find herself thrust into the nightmare all over again. Producer William Sherak teased: “The most eagle-eyed viewer will need to see it several times to catch them all. The writers did a marvellous job of placing Easter eggs throughout the film. And trust me, when I say there are some really fun ones hidden in there.”

Co-producer Paul Neinstein added: “Those hidden references will make you want to go back and revisit the original films just to find all the connections. “There were even a few things I missed the first six or seven times I saw it, and I’m one of the producers!” WIN! WIN!

