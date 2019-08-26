Win a set of family tickets to see 'Peppa Pig's Big Day Out' in Cape Town. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Entertainment One Ltd are giving away 5 sets of family tickets (2 adults and 3 children) to see Peppa Pig at Artscape Opera House in Cape Town on Friday the 6th September at 8pm.







In this exciting return adventure – Polly Parrot and Mr Dinosaur have vanished – leading Peppa, George, Mummy & Daddy Pig to embark on an incredible journey to find the missing duo. As always – Peppa’s friends are on hand to help in the hunt.

This fully immersive musical production, featuring all your kids favourite songs along with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters, brings Peppa Pig to life like never before.

Look out for those muddy puddles, it's time to see Peppa, George, and friends live on stage!





To enter complete the competition form below:

Peppa Pig and George Pig together with all their special friends including favourites Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and Pedro Pony embark on their fantastical adventure in the stage show “Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out”.