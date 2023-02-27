Win a skincare hamper from FINO Cosmetics

Suitable for professional and home use, this versatile skincare range is a blend of natural and scientifically formulated ingredients. Bringing you the best of nature and technology to maximise skin care results.

FINO Cosmetics successfully combat the after-effects of hair removal. Preventing, soothing and removing irritations, bumps, itchiness, redness and ingrown hairs. The range can safely be used across all skin types, tones and textures. It is perfectly formulated for sensitive and discreet skin areas.

Renowned South African Makeup Artist, Adie Cohen, enlisted the help of a top cosmetic scientist to develop FINO Soothe, the first hero product consumers and professionals alike have come to know and love. Her approach was to blend nature and science to harness the inherent benefits of both.