Win a skincare hamper from FINO Cosmetics

FINO Cosmetics has offered a range of quality, cost-effective post-hair removal and grooming products since 2001.
Suitable for professional and home use, this versatile skincare range is a blend of natural and scientifically formulated ingredients. Bringing you the best of nature and technology to maximise skin care results.
FINO Cosmetics successfully combat the after-effects of hair removal. Preventing, soothing and removing irritations, bumps, itchiness, redness and ingrown hairs. The range can safely be used across all skin types, tones and textures. It is perfectly formulated for sensitive and discreet skin areas.
Renowned South African Makeup Artist, Adie Cohen, enlisted the help of a top cosmetic scientist to develop FINO Soothe, the first hero product consumers and professionals alike have come to know and love. Her approach was to blend nature and science to harness the inherent benefits of both.
The result is a hard-working range of grooming products that is suitable for all skin types, tones and textures. Every product in the FINO Range offers multiple benefits and together they work synergistically to help promote healthy skin and combat the skin concerns associated with hair removal.
The FINO product range is formulated to quickly, effectively and efficiently put an end to pesky post-hair removal problems such as ingrown hair, bumps, dry skin, redness, itchiness associated with new hair growth and other skin irritations.
FINO Products are infused with a variety of combinations of essential oils, herbal extracts and natural astringents to harness their advantages.
